Shocking video shows wild broad daylight shootout on Upper West Side
Shocking footage released by cops this week shows the moment an Upper West Side street turned into a scene out of the Wild West, as two gunmen exchange fire in broad daylight. The two shooters — both between 18 and 22 years old — confronted each other around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on West 103rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue, pulled out guns and fired multiple times, according to cops and the surveillance clip released Wednesday.nypost.com