Shocking video shows wild broad daylight shootout on Upper West Side

A 19 year old man called Lincoln Police around 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 21st to report an armed robbery. The man told police he was walking home near 10th and Harrison Avenue when a light colored 4-door vehicle pulled up next to him. A man got out of the driver’s seat, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his belongings. The victim gave the man his phone and wallet containing his ID, cash and debit card. The man then left the area.