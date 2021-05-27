Cancel
Violent Crimes

Shocking video shows wild broad daylight shootout on Upper West Side

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShocking footage released by cops this week shows the moment an Upper West Side street turned into a scene out of the Wild West, as two gunmen exchange fire in broad daylight. The two shooters — both between 18 and 22 years old — confronted each other around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on West 103rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue, pulled out guns and fired multiple times, according to cops and the surveillance clip released Wednesday.

