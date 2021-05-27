Cancel
Estill, SC

Estill Daily Weather Forecast

Estill Post
Estill Post
 5 days ago

ESTILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aDEphHS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Estill, SCPosted by
Estill Post

Get weather-ready — Estill’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Estill: Thursday, May 13: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Estill Post

Estill’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Estill: Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 12: Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance Rain Showers; Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Hampton County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hampton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ALLENDALE, BERKELEY, COLLETON, DORCHESTER AND HAMPTON COUNTIES At 927 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rainfall from showers and thunderstorms extending from Allendale and Hampton east to Moncks Corner. As much as 1.5 inches of rain has fallen in some areas over the past few hours. Although the heaviest rains have pushed east to the coast, the risk for minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas continues. Some locations that will experience flooding include Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Walterboro, Allendale, Hampton, Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ladson, Lake Warren State Park, Dorchester, Colleton, Varnville, Estill, Fairfax, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Cottageville, Harleyville and Brunson.