Estill Daily Weather Forecast

ESTILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 94 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 96 °F, low 70 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



