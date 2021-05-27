Estill Daily Weather Forecast
ESTILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
