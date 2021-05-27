Shopify Stock Looks Poised To Go Higher

With the global microchip shortage affecting every industry imaginable, all eyes are on the semiconductor industry. It is assured the market will eventually catch up but it is highly debatable when that will be. A recent report from Gartner suggests the industry will catch up with demand sometime in the second half of 2022 while Intel thinks the chip shortage could last several years. What we know for sure is that microchip companies are ramping production and expanding their infrastructure. We also know that it could take years just to build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility. What this means for the industry at large and investors is a cycle of explosive growth and we think these three stocks are well-positioned to lead the market.