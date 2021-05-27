Cancel
Shopify Stock Looks Poised To Go Higher

By Trefis Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShopify stock (NYSE: SHOP) gained about 9% over the last week (five trading days) rising to about $1,240 per share, outperforming the S&P 500 which was up by 2% over the same period. Although there hasn’t been much news specific to the company over the last few days, the software and technology space, in general, has seen renewed investor interest, with the Nasdaq up by about 4% over the last week, amid lower than expected jobless claims and cooling inflationary pressures. So is Shopify stock still a buy after the recent rally? We think so, and value Shopify stock at about $1,300 per share. See our interactive analysis Shopify Valuation: Is SHOP Stock Expensive Or Cheap? for more details.

