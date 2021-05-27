Cancel
Emeryville, CA

Big East Bay retail center is bought, major redevelopment is eyed

By George Avalos
Mercury News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMERYVILLE — Bay Street Emeryville, one of the East Bay’s most prominent retail centers, has landed a buyer from suburban Los Angeles and is now headed for a wide-ranging redevelopment. CenterCal Properties paid $90.5 million to buy the shopping, restaurant, and entertainment hub, according to documents filed on May 26...

