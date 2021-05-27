Cancel
Cozad, NE

Cozad Daily Weather Forecast

Cozad Dispatch
 5 days ago

COZAD, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aDEpXP400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cozad, NE
ABOUT

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Cozad, NE
Cozad Dispatch

Jump on Cozad’s rainy forecast today

(COZAD, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cozad Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Cozad, NE
Cozad Dispatch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Cozad

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cozad: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Dawson County, NEruralradio.com

Flood advisory for central Dawson County

The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a. Central Dawson County in south central Nebraska…. At 1057 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the. advisory area due to recent thunderstorms. Minor flooding is. already occurring. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. There could be some...
Dawson County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dawson FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL DAWSON COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Buffalo County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BUFFALO AND NORTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 856 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eddyville, or 22 miles northeast of Lexington, moving east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sumner around 910 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Miller.
Dawson County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dawson, Greeley, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dawson; Greeley; Sherman; Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 to 36 degrees, along with light winds and clearing skies, could result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Sherman, Valley, Dawson and Greeley Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy frost cannot be ruled out within portions of counties just outside the Advisory area, but the Advisory counties have the most favorable conditions for frost likelihood and coverage.