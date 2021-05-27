Daily Weather Forecast For Hebbronville
HEBBRONVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
