Hebbronville, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Hebbronville

Hebbronville Bulletin
Hebbronville Bulletin
 5 days ago

HEBBRONVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hebbronville Bulletin

Hebbronville Bulletin

Hebbronville, TX
With Hebbronville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HEBBRONVILLE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hebbronville Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Brooks County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 436 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Ramirez, or 10 miles east of Hebbronville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jim Hogg and northwestern Brooks Counties.
Jim Hogg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Jim Hogg The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Jim Hogg County in deep south Texas East Central Zapata County in deep south Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Guerra. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Jim Hogg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Hogg, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Jim Hogg; Zapata The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Jim Hogg County in Deep South Texas Northeastern Zapata County in Deep South Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 910 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bruni to 14 miles northwest of Escobas, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hebbronville, Las Lomitas, Gruy Stadium, Thompsonville, Jim Hogg County Airport, Hebbronville High School, South Fork Estates and Hebbronville Border Patrol Station. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(HEBBRONVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hebbronville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.