Daily Weather Forecast For Pinon
PINON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.