Battle Mountain, NV

Battle Mountain Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Battle Mountain News Alert
 5 days ago

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aDEpPLG00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Battle Mountain, NV
With Battle Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

