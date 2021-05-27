Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alderson, WV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alderson

Posted by 
Alderson News Beat
Alderson News Beat
 5 days ago

ALDERSON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aDEpMwJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alderson News Beat

Alderson News Beat

Alderson, WV
4
Followers
51
Post
637
Views
ABOUT

With Alderson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alderson, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Wv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Alderson, WVPosted by
Alderson News Beat

Get weather-ready — Alderson’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alderson: Monday, May 17: Rain Showers Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Greenbrier County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Wind gusts over 40 mph possible into this evening Winds may gust over 40 mph at time into this evening along and west of the Blue Ridge, especially with some of the heavier showers moving through the region. Winds are expected to diminish by early tonight.