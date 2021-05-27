4-Day Weather Forecast For Grafton
GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 29 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
