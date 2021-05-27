Cancel
Grangeville, ID

Grangeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Grangeville Journal
Grangeville Journal
 5 days ago

GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aDEpJI800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grangeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

