Grangeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
