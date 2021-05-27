How To Implement A Best-Practice Approach To Data Privacy And Security

The following is based on an excerpt from the 2020 CSR Impact Report, published on December 8, 2020. Today’s cyber attacks are ever-evolving, so we must make investments to stay ahead. These investments include enhancements to the foundational security of our solutions, adding layers of security that help protect against counterfeit and unauthorized versions of hardware and software. We also manage a portfolio of 400 (and growing) products that are equipped with trustworthy capabilities to protect against cyber attacks, verify hardware and software integrity, and earn and maintain customer trust. These technologies, such as image signing, Secure Boot, Cisco Trust Anchor module, and runtime defenses, are integrated into many of our platforms to help ensure code is authentic, unmodified, and operating as intended.