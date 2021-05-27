How To Implement A Best-Practice Approach To Data Privacy And Security
As CEO Chris Schueler drives the overall vision and strategy for Identity and Access Management leader Simeio. Today, risk, security and data protection officers are responsible for planning, deploying and managing enterprise-wide data privacy and security programs. However, without buy-in from executive management — as well as participation from multi-departmental data stakeholders — the security program will probably not be able to effectively preserve and secure private and sensitive data, inevitably leading to an organization in regulatory non-compliance or falling victim to a data breach.www.forbes.com