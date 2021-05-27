Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How To Implement A Best-Practice Approach To Data Privacy And Security

By Chris Schueler
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs CEO Chris Schueler drives the overall vision and strategy for Identity and Access Management leader Simeio. Today, risk, security and data protection officers are responsible for planning, deploying and managing enterprise-wide data privacy and security programs. However, without buy-in from executive management — as well as participation from multi-departmental data stakeholders — the security program will probably not be able to effectively preserve and secure private and sensitive data, inevitably leading to an organization in regulatory non-compliance or falling victim to a data breach.

www.forbes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Protection#First Data#Copyrights#Data Collection#Data Management#Security Management#Information Management#Compliance Requirements#The Data First#Forbes Technology Council#Privacy Regulations#Security Policy#Privacy Mandates#Approach#Protecting Data#Data Breach#Sensitive Data#Private Consumer Data#Business Stakeholders#Creating Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Cell PhonesCIO

Protecting the Enterprise: Best Practices in Mobile Device Security

Cybersecurity attacks targeting mobile devices are on the rise. More than one in three companies suffered a security breach targeting mobile devices in the past year, according to the 2020 “Verizon Mobile Security Index”—the third year in a row the number has increased. The pages that follow examine the rise...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

7 Innovative Ideas That Protect Data Privacy

Due to the rise in data breach incidents in the last few years, businesses have grown increased privacy concerns over securing customer data. With advancement in technology, there is a bigger need to protect information. Thus, individuals and businesses now look for newer methods of securing their data. From shielding...
U.K.Posted by
TechRadar

UK Government must uphold data privacy values

The message of the UK’s new Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy is that data and a regulatory standard will be pivotal to a comprehensive cyber strategy that is able to sufficiently detect, disrupt and deter adversaries. However, with the increased emphasis on data, complacency when it comes to data protection is not an option.
helpnetsecurity.com

Exabeam partners with Pcysys to drive proactive security approach

Exabeam and Pcysys announced a partnership to enable global organizations to defend against the latest incoming, live and ever-changing advanced attack techniques. The partnership also helps build ‘purple team’ security methodologies and simulation exercises into SOC workflows and improves cross-team communications. “Working with Pcysys, we leverage vast research on the...
Economyknowtechie.com

Best practices for effective data management

Data is more important than ever for businesses of all sizes. Unfortunately, too many businesses are not handling their data properly or using it as well as they could. According to Rivery, “just 3% of data in enterprise businesses meets quality standards, and 60-73% of data is never used for any strategic purpose” and “only 20% of organizations investing in information governance will succeed through 2022”.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cyber Security: Data ‘Re’-Assurance

How do organisations know their data is secure? And how can companies ensure that a network breach won’t result in a loss of sensitive data? The consequences of a data breach are potentially disastrous for any organisation, so companies need to be reassured that their data is secure at all times in line with any internal and external compliance needs – and that they have the tools and visibility to prove this, should a network breach occur.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Endpoint security: How to shore up practices for a safer remote enterprise

It’s a long-held belief that enterprise IT teams are overworked. It’s also considered common knowledge that their jobs have only gotten harder in the days since workforces went remote. Unfortunately, steep consequences for network security have surfaced because of the sudden shift to the work-from-home world. According to a recent...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Synthetic Data Removes Data Privacy Risks

The idea that data has value certainly isn’t new. It’s been called the new oil, the new gold – in fact, insert any rare commodity, and someone has probably created an analogy! Ironically, though, now that there’s almost universal recognition that this value exists, unlike any of these other commodities, it has become infinitely harder for companies and investors to actually monetize that data. Across every industry, the ability – or lack thereof – to leverage data and analytics is quickly separating the winners from the losers.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Addressing Ransomware's Data Privacy Concerns

While ransomware attacks are largely viewed as cybersecurity incidents, there are critical data privacy concerns that must always be top of mind, says Jodi R. Daniels, founder and CEO of privacy consultancy Red Clover Advisors. "You have to know your data. You cannot even figure out the extent of a...
Technologyautomation.com

Alarm Management for Process Control, Second Edition: A Best-Practice Guide for Design, Implementation, and Use of Industrial Alarm Systems

This second edition elevates alarm management from a fragmented collection of procedures, metrics, experiences, and trial-and-error, to the level of a technology discipline. It provides a complete treatment of best practices in alarm management. The technology and approaches found here provide the opportunity to completely understand the what, the why,...
securityboulevard.com

Best Practice Steps for Safe Data Sharing

Digital data is everywhere, you only have to look at how much data is transmitted over the internet on a weekly, daily, hourly, or even second-by-second basis to understand just how much data is being shared. In fact, at the start of 2020, the amount of data in the world was estimated to be 44 zettabytes. Given how much data is created every day, pundits predict that this will likely increase to 175 zettabytes by 2025.
Data PrivacyPosted by
Reuters

Week Ahead in Data Privacy: May 24, 2021

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday, May 24. 10 a.m.(ET) - A three-day virtual event, "Privacy + Security Forum," kicks off with workshops on Monday. There...
Economysafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Data collection and worker privacy

Responding is Brendon Cook, chief partnership officer, Blackline Safety, Calgary, Alberta. Businesses and enterprises are undergoing digital transformation, driven by connectivity and data. Data analytics combines and processes data from multiple sources to make fact-based decisions that boost safety, quality and efficiency. On industrial worksites, data is often collected through employee wearable devices such as gas detectors or lone worker monitors. It can be combined with information from other systems, such as environmental, health and safety; scheduling; and billing software.
SoftwareInformationWeek

Best Practices Guide to Containers/ Kubernetes Security

This paper is geared towards security specialists interested in gaining an understanding of the latest security trends, CI/CD pipelines, DevSecOps, containerization, and cloud transformation. This guide shares evidence based insights into:. • Modern approaches to microservices and container technologies, including Kubernetes. • Best practices for critical challenges, and solutions that...
Technologycisco.com

Investments in privacy and security innovation

The following is based on an excerpt from the 2020 CSR Impact Report, published on December 8, 2020. Today’s cyber attacks are ever-evolving, so we must make investments to stay ahead. These investments include enhancements to the foundational security of our solutions, adding layers of security that help protect against counterfeit and unauthorized versions of hardware and software. We also manage a portfolio of 400 (and growing) products that are equipped with trustworthy capabilities to protect against cyber attacks, verify hardware and software integrity, and earn and maintain customer trust. These technologies, such as image signing, Secure Boot, Cisco Trust Anchor module, and runtime defenses, are integrated into many of our platforms to help ensure code is authentic, unmodified, and operating as intended.
InformationWeek

The Future of Firewalling: How a Platform Approach Can Lower Security Costs

As networks become more diverse and complex, it becomes increasingly difficult for organizations to achieve consistent policy management and enforcement. Cisco's Firewall products can help solve these issues. Read "The Future of Firewalling: How a Platform Approach Can Lower Security Costs" to learn about:. • The evolution of network security.
Technologymartechseries.com

A Few Email Cadence Best Practices

Identifying loopholes and finding the best-fit email cadence for your audience, based on their content consumption behavior can give you better email marketing ROI. Besides ensuring that the content, the content flow and type of content, the overall design and engagement fits well, marketers have to focus on the most appropriate email send times and email frequency when nurturing leads or subscribers.
New York City, NYGovernment Technology

Report: NYC Should Prioritize Data Privacy Regulations

Reasonable data protection for the people who live in and visit cities may be the foundation for smart city growth, suggests a new report from the Jacobs Urban Tech Hub at Cornell Tech. The report, titled Rebooting NYC: An Urban Tech Agenda for the Next Administration, outlines the steps New...
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Data analysis practices that make you stand out

Data analysis is by far one of the most frequently occurring tasks in both business and technology. It is the daily bread of thousands of academic researchers, bankers, engineers, and, obviously, data scientists. Interestingly, despite being such a popular activity, there seems to be no agreement on what should be the golden standard. It’s true that comparing e.g. a customer survey analysis with, let’s say, a hadron collider experiment outcome is at least, well… hard. It is also true that in either case, one can tell if the process has been carried well or poorly.
martechseries.com

The Necessity of Automating Data Privacy

In a world dominated by Machine Learning and AI, data privacy must catch up. Today, data privacy is a space that’s long on rules, but short on tools. First-generation approaches followed a ‘paint by numbers’ approach: checklists, organizational readiness, quick identification of privacy gaps and compliance risks. They were static, what-you-should-do approaches — necessary, but incremental. Every company that adopted them soon realized how much work remains to operationalize their privacy initiatives in a cost-effective, policy-driven manner.