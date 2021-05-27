Cancel
Economy

Considering The Harnod Regenerative Energy Concept For Electric Vehicles

By Samuel Akinniyi Ajiboyede
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO & Founder at Zido Freight & Logistics, overseeing the company's global operation. There has been quite a buzz around the "electric vehicles by 2030" phrase, and more players are showing interest in this space. With the announcement from Volkswagen about its move to build six electric vehicle battery factories in Europe, it is clear that no manufacturer, even Tesla, will enjoy a monopoly in what is going to become the future of road transportation.

