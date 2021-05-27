Newberry Daily Weather Forecast

NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 47 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night High 57 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night High 66 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



