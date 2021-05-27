Newberry Daily Weather Forecast
NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 47 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night
- High 66 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
