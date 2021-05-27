Cancel
Newcastle, WY

Newcastle Weather Forecast

Newcastle Updates
Newcastle Updates
 5 days ago

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDEpC7300

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Newcastle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

