Piedmont, MO

Piedmont Weather Forecast

Piedmont Times
 5 days ago

PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aDEpALb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Piedmont, MO
With Piedmont Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

