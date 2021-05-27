Piedmont Weather Forecast
PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
