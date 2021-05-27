Daily Weather Forecast For Nocona
NOCONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.