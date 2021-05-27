Daily Weather Forecast For Nocona

NOCONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



