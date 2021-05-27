Cancel
Nocona, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Nocona

Posted by 
 5 days ago

NOCONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aDEp8fO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Nocona

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Nocona: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Montague County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montague by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Montague The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern and Central Montague County in north central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Terral, or 7 miles west of Nocona, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nocona, St. Jo and Stoneburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cooke County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooke, Grayson, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. If on or near Lake Texoma, get off the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cooke; Grayson; Montague A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MONTAGUE...NORTHERN COOKE AND NORTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marietta to 6 miles southeast of Burneyville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Callisburg and western Lake Texoma. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Montague County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montague by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Montague SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MONTAGUE AND NORTHWESTERN COOKE COUNTIES UNTIL 915 AM CDT At 849 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Grady, or 12 miles northeast of Nocona, moving east at 30 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Montague and northwestern Cooke Counties.
Take advantage of Saturday sun in Nocona

(NOCONA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nocona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.