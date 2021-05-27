Element 29 Commences Trading on the OTCQB
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "EMTRF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "ECU."