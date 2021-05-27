Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Element 29 Commences Trading on the OTCQB

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "EMTRF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "ECU."

www.streetinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Booth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otcqb#Infrastructure#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#The Company#Company#Otcqb#Emtrf#The Tsx Venture Exchange#President Ceo#North American#Peruvian#Freeport#Elida Porphyry Cu Mo Ag#Canadian#E29
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Entheos Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement for the Acquisition of the BC Bud Corporation, Provides Transaction Update

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Entheos Capital Corp. (the "Company"), announces that, further to its press release dated February 11, 2021, it has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement dated for reference March 15, 2021 with the BC Bud Corporation ("BCBC") and all of its shareholders for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of BCBC (the "Transaction").
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Ivrnet Announces Closing of Private Placement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing raising $225,000 through the issuance of 4,500,000 common shares at $0.05 per share. All securities issued under the private placement are...
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

KENADYR MINING (HOLDINGS) CORP. ("KEN") Effective at the opening, Monday, June 28, 2021, the securities of Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp., (the "Company"), will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 6, 2021 a news release was issued on June 11, 2021 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
Economydallassun.com

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ('Zinc8' or the 'Company') (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Markets will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at the market open, June 28, 2021. The Company effected the OTC Markets symbol...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Numinus Announces Grant Of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that it has granted 1,825,000 incentive stock options (the " Options") to directors, officers and employees of the Company, which are subject to regulatory approval.
Marketsdallassun.com

XS Financial Announces Investor Zoom Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, will be hosting an investor Zoom conference on Tuesday June 29, 2021 at 10:00 am PST.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) (the "Company") today provided the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021. A total of 41,822,404 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 55.45% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. All matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:.
Businesstheclarion.ca

PODA Completes $4.6 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – June 24, 2021 – PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda Lifestyle" or the "Company") (CSE:PODA) (CNSX:PODA.CN) Pink (OTC:PODAF) (FSE:99L) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered financing of units. In connection with the closing, the Company issued 6,576,943 units at a price of $0.70 per unit, for gross proceeds of $4,603,860. Each unit consists of one subordinate voting share and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The warrants are transferrable. Cash Finder’s fees of $256,094 were paid and 351,849 Finder’s warrants were issued in connection with the offering. Each Finder’s warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Revive Therapeutics Approved To Trade On The OTCQB Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF, FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB ® Market ("OTCQB") effective Monday June 28, 2021.
Businessdallassun.com

Marvel's OTCQB Symbol Changes to MARVF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') announced on June 18th, 2021 that its common shares had been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the 'OTCQB'), operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York (the 'OTC'). The Company has received OTC approval to begin trading under its new symbol MARVF at today's market open, June 24th, 2021.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Snowline Gold Upgrades US Listing to OTCQB

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB: SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York. The Company commenced trading on the OTCQB at today's opening under the symbol "SNWGF". The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SGD".
EconomyStreetInsider.com

US Copper Corp Announces US Listing on OTCQB Under Symbol USCUF

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2021) - US Copper Corp ("US Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) is pleased to announce that it has received approval to commence trading its common shares on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Marketplace in the United States under the symbol "USCUF". The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB on June 22, 2021. The OTCQB market is a premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for OTCQB-listed companies on the OTC Markets website.
Energy Industrystreetwisereports.com

UGE:TSX.V UGEIF:OTCQB

"UGE International Ltd. announced that it has secured a new community solar project in Maryland. . .the new project win is a ground-mounted solar facility with an expected rated capacity of 2.2 MW direct current and is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately $0.4M once operational." (6/11/21) UGE International's...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Marvel Upgrades Its U.S. Listing to the OTCQB

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB: IMTFF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York. The Company commenced trading on the OTCQB at todays opening under the current symbol "IMTFF". The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MARV".
MarketsBusiness Insider

Nubian Shares to Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Market, under the symbol NBRFF. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NBR.
RetailStreetInsider.com

Plant&Co Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. OTCQB provides easier access and greater liquidity to Plant&Co's common shares. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "VGANF" effective at the opening of trading on Thursday, June 17, 2021 and will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "VEGN". Existing U.S. shareholders of Plant&Co will now find common shares quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Spectra7 Microsystems Announces Listing On OTCQB

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (" Spectra7" or the " Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that its application for a listing to the OTCQB ® Venture Market ("OTCQB") has been approved and it will begin trading on June 21, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Announces That Common Stock And Rights To Commence Separate Trading On Or About June 17, 2021

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") (MCAEU) , a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock and rights included in its units commencing on or about June 17, 2021.