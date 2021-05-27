Cancel
Orange Grove, TX

Weather Forecast For Orange Grove

Orange Grove Post
Orange Grove Post
 5 days ago

ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0aDEp2N200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Orange Grove Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Live Oak, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Corpus Christi, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 17 miles west of Mathis, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Westdale around 810 PM CDT. Orange Grove and Alfred around 820 PM CDT. Alfred-South La Paloma and Sandia around 825 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pernitas Point and Lakeside. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 644 and 660. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1135 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Diego, Midway, Tecalote and Rancho De La Parita. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Live Oak, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Corpus Christi, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Patricio County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas South central Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 17 miles west of Mathis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Westdale around 755 PM CDT. Orange Grove and Alfred-South La Paloma around 800 PM CDT. Sandia around 805 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pernitas Point and Lakeside. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 644 and 660. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Jim Wells, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; McMullen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUVAL SOUTHEASTERN MCMULLEN...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTHWESTERN LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 909 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Loma Alta, or 18 miles south of Tilden, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Seven Sisters, Loma Alta, Annarose, Clegg and Rancho De La Parita. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 near mile marker 642. US Highway 59 between mile markers 732 and 758. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Orange Grove Post

Get weather-ready — Orange Grove’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Orange Grove: Sunday, May 9: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 12: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Duval County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Southern Live Oak County in south central Texas Southeastern McMullen County in south central Texas Western San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alice, San Diego, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Rancho De La Parita, Tecalote, Annarose, Clegg, Westdale, Alfred, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Rosita, Lagarto, Mount Lucas, Lake Alice and Pernitas Point. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Amargosa Creek, Palo Amarillo Creek, Leon Creek, Toro Creek, San Andreas Creek, Javalina Creek, Petronila Creek, Tecolote Creek, Ruces Creek, Leopard Branch, Hoffman Creek, El Caro Creek, Paisano Creek, San Fernando Creek, Sandy Hollow Creek, Tarancahuas Creek, Longoria Creek, Hill Creek, Nueces River, Gilden Creek, Chiltipin Creek, Javelin Creek, Lagarto Creek, Trinidad Creek, Rosita Creek, Quinta Creek, Elm Creek, San Diego Creek, Charquitas Creek, Lattas Creek, Agua Dulce Creek, Kentuck Creek, Resaca de Enmedio, Leopard Creek, Ramirena Creek, Botello Creek, Piedras Pintas Creek, Muerto Creek and Nopaleras Creek.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Duval County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Kleberg County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsville, Premont, Bishop, Ricardo, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Riviera, Riviera Beach, La Gloria and Loyola Beach. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Pintas Creek, Jaboncillos Creek, Escondido Creek, Las Animas Creek, Tranquitas Creek, Cibolo Creek, Chiltipin Creek, Salado Creek, Ebanito Creek, Baffin Bay, Paisano Creek, Araa Creek, Lagunas Negras, Olmos Creek, Los, Derramadero de Machos, Ramada del Toro Creek, San Fernando Creek and Petronila Creek.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTHWESTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 1105 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Premont, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingsville, Premont and La Gloria. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 690 and 708. US Highway 77 between mile markers 696 and 698. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Southwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1045 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cruz Calle, or near Premont, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Premont and La Gloria. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 690 and 708. US Highway 77 between mile markers 696 and 698. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Southwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1026 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Premont, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jim Wells and southwestern Kleberg Counties. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 698 and 704. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Live Oak A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUVAL...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 826 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rancho De La Parita, or 17 miles north of San Diego, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Midway around 850 PM CDT. Tecalote around 905 PM CDT. Westdale around 915 PM CDT. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 650 and 664. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nueces, Jim Wells, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Nueces; Jim Wells; Live Oak A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES SAN PATRICIO...NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTHERN LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 142 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sandia to near Taft. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Portland, Sinton, Mathis, Taft, Ingleside, Odem, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Lake City, San Patricio, Corpus Christi North Beach, Edroy, Bluntzer, Sandia, West Sinton, Annaville, Calallen, Lakeside and Taft Southwest. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 8 and 35. US Highway 181 between mile markers 618 and 644. US Highway 77 between mile markers 644 and 658. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.