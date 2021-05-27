Cancel
Cle Elum, WA

Cle Elum Daily Weather Forecast

Cle Elum Times
CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtCj_0aDEp1UJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

