Cle Elum Daily Weather Forecast
CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
