Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goodland, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Goodland

Posted by 
Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 5 days ago

GOODLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aDEp0ba00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Goodland News Alert

Goodland News Alert

Goodland, KS
5
Followers
48
Post
345
Views
ABOUT

With Goodland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodland, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Goodland, KSPosted by
Goodland News Alert

Get weather-ready — Goodland’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Goodland: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sherman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SOUTHERN SHERIDAN...EAST CENTRAL SHERMAN AND NORTHERN GOVE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT/645 PM CDT/ At 448 PM MDT/548 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Levant to near Grainfield. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 35 and 104.
Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Logan, Sherman, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Sherman; Wallace; Wichita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEYENNE AND SOUTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO NORTHWESTERN WICHITA...WALLACE...WEST CENTRAL LOGAN...NORTHEASTERN GREELEY COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL KANSAS AND SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS UNTIL 845 PM MDT/945 PM CDT/ At 809 PM MDT/909 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles south of Burlington to 8 miles south of Wallace. These storms were nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sharon Springs, Weskan and Wallace. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 166 and 172.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas Fog will continue across the area through 8 AM MDT (9 AM CDT). Visibilities will fall below one mile and could drop to one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for sudden drops in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas Northeastern Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 730 PM MDT/830 PM CDT/. * At 638 PM MDT/738 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles south of St. Francis to 16 miles northeast of Ruleton to 12 miles north of Goodland to 14 miles south of Bird City, moving south at 25 mph. This storm has a history of producing golfball size hail. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goodland. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 12 and 34. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH