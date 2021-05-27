4-Day Weather Forecast For New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then light rain during night High 52 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 33 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 52 °F, low 36 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.