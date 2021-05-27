4-Day Weather Forecast For New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then light rain during night
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.