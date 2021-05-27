Cancel
New Hampton, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For New Hampton

New Hampton Voice
New Hampton Voice
 5 days ago

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDEozof00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then light rain during night

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Hampton, IAPosted by
New Hampton Voice

Take advantage of Monday sun in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Hampton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Scattered Storms Into The Evening Storms have quickly developed across the area late this afternoon, and will persist through the evening. The stronger storms will produce hail up to 1/2 inch along with gusty winds and brief, heavy downpours. Isolated severe storms will also be possible, mostly until mid evening. Take shelter indoors should storms near your location.