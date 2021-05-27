Cancel
Alturas, CA

Alturas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Alturas Digest
Alturas Digest
 5 days ago

ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aDEoyvw00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alturas, CA
ABOUT

With Alturas Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

