Alturas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
