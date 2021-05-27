Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Reopens Beaches with Comedic Announcement

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after closing them, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday announced the city’s beaches will reopen on Friday — and she did it in an unusual way. In a video posted on Twitter, a cardboard cutout of Lightfoot can be seen standing on the shore of Lake Michigan. Then, the real Lightfoot shows up and knocks the fake one down. “As the weather warms up and our city begins to safely return to a sense of normalcy, reopening our beloved lakefront beaches is the perfect way to turn the page on spring and get back to our favorite outdoor activities,” Lightfoot says. “While we are excited for folks to return to our beaches this summer, we still encourage everyone to be safe and continue to get vaccinated.” Would you feel safe going to a beach this weekend?

