Real Estate

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION ...

Cleburne Times-Review
 2021-05-27

Property to be sold to satisfy landlord’s lien. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale. Unit items to be sold to highest bidder; cash or certified funds only. Includes household items, furniture, etc. Sale to be held at The Land Company Mini Storage at 1526 E Henderson, TX 76031 on Thursday, June 17, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. for the following tenants: Victor Cadena, Rebecca Coleman, Jessika Erazo, Berry Neal.

Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Grantham General Sale

Two oak cased mantle clocks, each with scroll and floral bordering. (AF) Two oak cased mantle clocks, each with scroll and floral bordering. (AF) A late 19thC American mantle clock, in walnut case. A late 19thC American mantle clock, in walnut case. Lot 2111. Two oak cased mantle clocks, each...
Apparelinvaluable.com

Luxury Jewellery

Accepted Forms of Payment: MasterCard, Visa, Wire Transfer. Free Australia wide shipping! For Australian deliveries, postage, handling and insurance is included in the purchase price. International shipping fees will be added to your invoice. International bidders will be responsible for all customs and import duties.
Economyinvaluable.com

Designer Homes Saturday Auction - Session 7-27-11

Accepted Forms of Payment: American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Money Order / Cashiers Check, Paypal, Personal Check, Visa, Wire Transfer. Designer Homes of Central Florida uses the following shipping methods:. -shipping charge will include with the invoice. we ship in house package will be sent to the confirmed address (address should...
ShoppingOttumwa Courier

MOVING SALE & MULTI-FAMILY SAL...

MOVING SALE & MULTI-FAMILY SALE! Everything must go! Book shelves, guitar, electric hospital bed, clothes, home decor, kitchen items, tools, lots of misc.
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Programme for 1,200 new affordable homes in Fife proposed

Source: https://www.scottishhousingnews.com/category/news. Fife Council has approved proposals in principle to bring forward a detailed programme to build 1,200 more council houses between 2022 and 2024.Referred to as a Transitional Affordable Housing programme (AHP) the development and delivery of the additional houses will maintain the supply of affordable housing as the current Phase 3 programme comes to an end in May 2022.The report presented to members of the council’s policy and coordination committee proposes a two-year Transitional AHP and a specific Town Centre Housing Approach to regenerate town centres.The proposal builds on the successful delivery of 2,700 new council houses completed during the Phase 2 programme from 2012-17, and 3,500 new council houses to be completed in Phase 3.
Miami Beach, FLThe Other McCain

Penthouse Suite, $2.8 Million

As many as 100 people may have died in the partial collapse of a condominium tower near Miami Beach, so this is probably not a good time for grim humor however (a) the building had been the subject of a recent study about it sinking, and (b) somebody recently paid $2.8 million for a penthouse suite in the building. Gonna guess the resale value of that unit might not be quite what it was before Thursday.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton, Texas

Utility Fees Will Return for Most Customers on July 12

Waiving of Fees Will Continue for Customers Receiving Assistance, on Payment Plans. DENTON, TX, June 25, 2021 – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Denton has supported utility customers through difficult times by waiving late fees, interruption fees, and reconnection fees. Now that we are returning to normal operations, these fees will be reinstated beginning July 12, 2021.