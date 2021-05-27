NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION ...

Source: https://www.scottishhousingnews.com/category/news. Fife Council has approved proposals in principle to bring forward a detailed programme to build 1,200 more council houses between 2022 and 2024.Referred to as a Transitional Affordable Housing programme (AHP) the development and delivery of the additional houses will maintain the supply of affordable housing as the current Phase 3 programme comes to an end in May 2022.The report presented to members of the council’s policy and coordination committee proposes a two-year Transitional AHP and a specific Town Centre Housing Approach to regenerate town centres.The proposal builds on the successful delivery of 2,700 new council houses completed during the Phase 2 programme from 2012-17, and 3,500 new council houses to be completed in Phase 3.