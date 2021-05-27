Cancel
Linden, TN

Linden Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 5 days ago

LINDEN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aDEotWJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Linden Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hickman County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hickman; Lawrence; Lewis; Perry; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LEWIS...NORTHERN WAYNE NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE...SOUTHERN PERRY AND SOUTHWESTERN HICKMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Linden, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hohenwald, Waynesboro, Linden, Clifton, Gordonsburg, Kimmins, Henryville and Flatwoods.
Lawrence County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Lewis; Maury; Perry; Wayne The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lewis County in Middle Tennessee Northern Wayne County in Middle Tennessee Northern Lawrence County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Maury County in Middle Tennessee Southern Perry County in Middle Tennessee * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Olive Hill, or 12 miles northwest of Waynesboro, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Waynesboro, Summertown, Clifton, Ethridge, Henryville and Flatwoods. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Perry County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 20:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC135-061800- /O.EXT.KOHX.FL.Y.0095.000000T0000Z-210506T1800Z/ /LBVT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 822 PM CDT Wed May 5 2021 ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Advisory continues for the Buffalo River Near Lobelville. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling. * Action stage is 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.2 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Water inundates low lying areas and agricultural land along the river. Target Area: Perry The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Buffalo River Near Lobelville affecting Perry County.
Cheatham County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Montgomery County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Houston County in Middle Tennessee Northern Perry County in Middle Tennessee Central Humphreys County in Middle Tennessee Hickman County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles south of Clarksville to 7 miles northwest of Dickson to 13 miles north of Linden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dickson, Ashland City, Centerville, Coopertown, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Pegram, McEwen, Burns, Hurricane Mills, Fairview, Pleasant View, Charlotte, Lobelville, Vanleer, Slayden, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs, Bucksnort and Nunnelly. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Dickson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickson, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 06:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dickson; Perry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIDSON SOUTHEASTERN DICKSON...NORTHWESTERN MAURY...WESTERN WILLIAMSON NORTHEASTERN PERRY AND HICKMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 630 AM CDT At 600 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kingston Springs to near Centerville. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Franklin, Dickson, Centerville, Brentwood, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Burns, Fairview, Lobelville, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs, Lyles, Natchez Trace At Highway 96, Pinewood, Leipers Fork and Nunnelly. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 152 and 184. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 23. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for Middle Tennessee. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for Middle Tennessee.
Perry County, TNweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC135-060200- /O.EXT.KOHX.FL.W.0039.000000T0000Z-210506T0600Z/ /LBVT1.1.ER.210504T1709Z.210505T1200Z.210506T0600Z.NO/ 335 AM CDT Wed May 5 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Buffalo River Near Lobelville. * Until late tonight. * At 2:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Gilmer Bridge Rd and Russell Creek Rd begin to flood. Leeper Bottom and Qualls Bend Rd become flooded as well. Water approaches portions of Highway 438 south of Lobelville near Beardstown. Target Area: Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Buffalo River Near Lobelville affecting Perry County.
Dickson County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Humphreys; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR DICKSON...SOUTHEASTERN CHEATHAM...NORTHERN PERRY...SOUTHERN HUMPHREYS AND CENTRAL HICKMAN COUNTIES At 528 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cumberland Furnace to Lobelville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dickson, Ashland City, Centerville, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, McEwen, Burns, Hurricane Mills, Charlotte, Lobelville, Vanleer, Bon Aqua, Lyles, Bucksnort, Pinewood, Nunnelly and I-40 Near The Tennessee River. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 136 and 180. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 3. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH