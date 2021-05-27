4-Day Weather Forecast For Roseau

ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 54 °F, low 30 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.