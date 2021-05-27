Cancel
Roseau, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Roseau

Roseau Daily
Roseau Daily
 5 days ago

ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aDEorkr00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 30 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Roseau, MN
With Roseau Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Becker County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Mahnomen, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Marshall; East Polk; Kittson; Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Becker; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 25 percent along with southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph across western Minnesota this afternoon. Given the extremely dry fuels, near critical fire weather conditions are expected for the afternoon and early evening hours. Any fire that does develop has the potential to quickly spread.