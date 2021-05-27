Cancel
Perry, NY

Jump on Perry’s cloudy forecast today

Perry News Watch
 5 days ago

(PERRY, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Perry Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Perry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDEooLu00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 41 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Perry, NY
