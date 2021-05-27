Jump on Kalona’s rainy forecast today

(KALONA, IA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Kalona, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kalona:

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 70 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 52 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.