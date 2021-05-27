Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crownpoint, NM

Thursday has sun for Crownpoint — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Crownpoint Today
Crownpoint Today
 5 days ago

(CROWNPOINT, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crownpoint. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crownpoint:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aDEolhj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crownpoint Today

Crownpoint Today

Crownpoint, NM
11
Followers
31
Post
225
Views
ABOUT

With Crownpoint Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crownpoint, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Today#Snacks#Picnic#Experimentation#Advice#Nm#Gathering Sizes#Nws Data#Health Authorities#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Crownpoint, NMPosted by
Crownpoint Today

4-Day Weather Forecast For Crownpoint

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crownpoint: Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, June 4: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Crownpoint, NMPosted by
Crownpoint Today

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(CROWNPOINT, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crownpoint. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Crownpoint, NMPosted by
Crownpoint Today

Lifestyle wrap: Crownpoint

(CROWNPOINT, NM) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Crownpoint, NMPosted by
Crownpoint Today

Crownpoint weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crownpoint: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Crownpoint, NMPosted by
Crownpoint Today

Get weather-ready — Crownpoint’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crownpoint: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;