NFL Stars That Could be Traded Around the June 1 Deadline

By Chris Thomas
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though the draft has passed, the NFL offseason could see a few blockbuster moves before the start of the regular season. One major event that is coming up this offseason is the June 1 deadline. After June 1 NFL teams are allowed to spread out the salary cap hit of a player that is traded or released over the course of a couple of seasons. This allows teams to trade or release players with large contracts that appear impossible to get out of.

NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL rumors: Cardinals let ex-Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks seek trade | Could Zach Ertz swap make sense?

As the Eagles look to trade tight end Zach Ertz for a valuable return, an interesting option might have just opened up in Arizona. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have granted former Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks the ability to seek out a trade. Hicks is set to make just $2 million in base salary this season, according to Over the Cap. He can make an additional $1 million with per-game incentives.
NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLYardbarker

What could Russell Gage’s role look like in Falcons new-look offense?

With trade rumors circulating Julio Jones, some benefit from his departure from Atlanta — Russell Gage. Gage immediately moves up the depth chart as the team’s second receiver behind Calvin Ridley if Jones is shipped off. Each scenario — with and without Julio — results in wildly different roles for the former LSU Tiger in Arthur Smith’s offense.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Top Dynasty WR Rankings for the 2021 NFL season

As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to run as we move closer to the NFL season, here are the top 10 dynasty WR rankings for 2021. As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to fire up for the 2021 season, differentiating between the elite players at each position can come down to the slimmest of margins. While factors such as age, production, and the supporting cast all play their part, we are here to help you disentangle all of that and make an informed decision. Here are the top 10 dynasty WR rankings for the 2021 season.
NFLPatriots.com

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLPosted by
Reuters

Report: Cardinals allow LB Jordan Hicks to seek trade

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks has the team's permission to seek a trade with first-round pick Zaven Collins training to start at the position. Collins was a pass rusher at Tulsa but is being groomed to be the first-team linebacker in the middle of the Cardinals' defense this season.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) is congratulated on his 8-yard touchdown reception from Matt Ryan (not pictured) by wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports. Could...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

How Could Travel Impact the Jaguars' 2021 Schedule?

The NFL—and subsequently Jacksonville Jaguars—have been pushing the upcoming 2021 schedule as the biggest season ever. A 17th game has been added for everyone, stretching the season to 18 weeks, the International Series in London has been reestablished after a year off from COVID and it’s presumed fans will be allowed back in the stands.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

MMQB: Get to Know Nick Sirianni … and His Ways of Getting to Know the Eagles

If you were offended by the Eagles’ coaches playing rock-paper-scissors with this year’s draft prospects, you may want to turn away from this story—because really that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how Philly’s 39-year-old coach, Nick Sirianni, is finding out all he can about players. That goes for the ones he already has and the ones the Eagles might consider bringing into his new workplace.
MLBozarkradionews.com

JORDAN HICKS PLACED IN 10-DAY I.L.;

LOUIS, Mo., May 4, 2021 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced this afternoon that they have placed right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks (right elbow inflammation) on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to May 2, and recalled right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo from Memphis (AAA). Oviedo is scheduled to start tonight’s game against the New York Mets.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

The Browns Could Trade for Julio Jones

10 years ago, the Cleveland Browns traded down from the sixth pick in the 2011 NFL Draft with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected wide receiver Julio Jones out of Alabama. A source of consternation for some fans and media still to this day, the Browns could trade with the Falcons now to acquire Jones in what might be the cherry on top of a Super Bowl sundae.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers' future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles - the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft...
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Top 50 IDP Dynasty Rookie Rankings

The 2021 NFL Draft has concluded, which means those participating in IDP dynasty leagues are preparing for rookie drafts. After ranking 50 of the top IDPs before the draft, it’s time to revisit those ranks and see how draft capital and landing spots may have affected the rankings. The following...