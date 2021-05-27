NFL Stars That Could be Traded Around the June 1 Deadline
Even though the draft has passed, the NFL offseason could see a few blockbuster moves before the start of the regular season. One major event that is coming up this offseason is the June 1 deadline. After June 1 NFL teams are allowed to spread out the salary cap hit of a player that is traded or released over the course of a couple of seasons. This allows teams to trade or release players with large contracts that appear impossible to get out of.