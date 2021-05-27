Quincy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

QUINCY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 42 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 89 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 93 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.