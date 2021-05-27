Quincy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
QUINCY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.