Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centreville, AL

Weather Forecast For Centreville

Posted by 
Centreville Updates
Centreville Updates
 5 days ago

CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aDEoi3Y00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Centreville Updates

Centreville Updates

Centreville, AL
11
Followers
51
Post
543
Views
ABOUT

With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bibb County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Dallas, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 03:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bibb; Dallas; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Cahaba River At Centreville affecting Bibb, Perry and Dallas Counties. Cahaba River Near Suttle affecting Perry and Dallas Counties. .Flooding continues on the Cahaba River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Cahaba River At Centreville. * Until late tonight. * At 1:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.8 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.3 feet early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Pasture lands begin to flood in the Centreville area.
Chilton County, ALwbrc.com

NWS confirms EF-0 in Western Chilton County

BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday National Weather Service meteorologists and survey crews confirmed an EF-0 tornado struck Western Chilton County and Northern Perry County Tuesday afternoon. Crews continue to investigate storm damage in Chilton County. A WBRC viewer caught a possible tornado on video Tuesday night. The video was...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
105.1 The Block

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bibb and Perry Counties

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bibb, Chilton, Dallas and Perry counties until 6:15 pm. When you hear any type of weather situation associated with a WARNING, think of TAKE ACTION. The National Weather Service notes that a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when severe thunderstorms are in the warning area.” Severe Thunderstorms are defined by having “winds of 58 miles per hour or higher and/or hail one inch in diameter or larger.”
Bibb County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 20:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bibb; Jefferson; Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Cahaba River Near Cahaba Heights affecting Bibb, Jefferson and Shelby Counties. .Heavy rainfall of 3-6 inches has occurred since this morning over the Cahaba River basin. A flood warning is now in effect for the Cahaba River at Cahaba Heights. Another statement will be issued by Wednesday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for the Cahaba River Near Cahaba Heights. * From this evening to Wednesday evening. * At 6:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Flooding of some commercial property in the area begins as stages continues to rise.
Bibb County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bibb; Tuscaloosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bibb County in central Alabama Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 405 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Brent, Centreville, Holt, Lake View, Brookwood, Coaling, Vance, Woodstock, West Blocton, Coker, Deerlick Creek Campgrounds, Lake Wildwood, University Mall, Bryant Denny Stadium, McFarland Mall, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport and Mercedes Benz Of Alabama. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Bibb County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, south central, southwestern and west central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bibb; Dallas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHILTON...PERRY...SOUTHERN BIBB AND DALLAS COUNTIES At 517 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brent to Pine Hill, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Wind damage has been reported with this line of storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Selma, Brent, Valley Grande, Marion, Centreville, Uniontown, Selmont-West Selmont, Maplesville, Orrville, Newbern, Bogue Chitto, Vaiden, Parnell, Tyler, Dannelly Reservoir, Paul M Grist State Park, Low Gap, Mertz, Dallas Lake and Talladega National Forest. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bibb County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Hale, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bibb; Hale; Perry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PERRY...NORTHEASTERN HALE AND SOUTHWESTERN BIBB COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sawyerville to near Heiberger. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mertz, Heiberger, Harper Hill, Wateroak, Phipps and Ellards. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and west central Alabama.
Bibb County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bibb, Chilton, Dallas, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, south central, southwestern and west central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bibb; Chilton; Dallas; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHILTON...PERRY...SOUTHERN BIBB AND DALLAS COUNTIES At 517 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brent to Pine Hill, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Wind damage has been reported with this line of storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Selma, Brent, Valley Grande, Marion, Centreville, Uniontown, Selmont-West Selmont, Maplesville, Orrville, Newbern, Bogue Chitto, Vaiden, Parnell, Tyler, Dannelly Reservoir, Paul M Grist State Park, Low Gap, Mertz, Dallas Lake and Talladega National Forest. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bibb County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bibb; Chilton; Shelby; Talladega SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TALLADEGA NORTHEASTERN CHILTON...SOUTHERN SHELBY...CENTRAL BIBB AND NORTHWESTERN COOSA COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Harrisburg to near Centreville to near Calera to near Verbena. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alabaster, Sylacauga, Calera, Clanton, Montevallo, Childersburg, Brent, Columbiana, Centreville, Jemison, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Stewartville, Weogufka, Thorsby, Wilton, Dollar, Gap Of The Mountain, American Village and Strickland Crossroads. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, west central and east central Alabama.
Birmingham, ALalabamawx.com

Areal Flood Advisory for Parts of Bibb, Chilton, Perry Co. Until 12:00 am

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * At 851 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include…. Calera, Centreville, Jemison, Thorsby, Maplesville, Lawley,. Talladega National Forest, Chilton County Motor Sports Park,. Ashby,...