Weather Forecast For Centreville
CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
