Holbrook, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Holbrook

Holbrook Times
 5 days ago

(HOLBROOK, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holbrook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holbrook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aDEohAp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holbrook, AZ
With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

