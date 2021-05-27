Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Windsor, MD

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in New Windsor

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) A sunny Thursday is here for New Windsor, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Windsor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aDEoddv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
2
Followers
49
Post
551
Views
ABOUT

With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Windsor, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Picnic#Md#Sun Thursday#Rain Showers#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Face#Advice#Risk Levels#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
New Windsor, MDPosted by
New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Windsor: Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Light Rain Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
New Windsor, MDPosted by
New Windsor Dispatch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in New Windsor

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Windsor: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;