Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Specialist – Energy, Innovation And Climate Change

saurenergy.com
 6 days ago

WWF-India is looking for a dynamic and motivated individual to contribute to and deliver on WWF-India’s Climate Change and Energy agenda, which focuses on promoting renewable energy and overall low carbon development strategies, climate innovation, climate policy, climate change and cities, and impacts of climate change on ecosystems and species. The incumbent is expected to have ability to multi-task and display strong result-oriented approach.

www.saurenergy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Climate Science#Climate Research#Climate Change And Energy#Cce#University Or#Govt#Climate Innovation#Renewable Energy Impacts#Climate Policy#Energy Access#Environmental Science#Strong Research#Field Initiatives#Strategies#Technical Analysis#Biodiversity#Ecosystems#Research Activities#Key Skills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Environmentarchitectmagazine.com

The Miller Hull Partnership Launches Initiative to Eliminate Greenhouse Gases

The following is a press release from the Seattle-based firm The Miller Hull Partnership announcing the launch of EMission Zero, an initiative aimed at eliminating emissions in the built environment and reducing Miller Hull's environmental impact. The name Emission Zero is a play on words highlighting Miller Hull's mission to reach zero emissions.
Energy Industryinceptivemind.com

Solar canals could save water, create renewable energy, fight climate change

Installing solar panels over California’s 4000 miles (6,350 km) of canals could generate less expensive, renewable energy, save water, fight climate change. New research shows that ‘solar canals’ could reduce evaporation and save upwards of 63 billion gallons of water annually while providing approximately 13 gigawatts of renewable power for the state.
EnvironmentNewswise

Assessing the feasibility of transformation pathways for achieving the Paris Climate Agreement

Newswise — What drives the feasibility of climate scenarios commonly reviewed by organizations like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)? And can they actually be achieved in practice? A new systematic framework can help understand what to improve in the next generation of scenarios and explore how to make ambitious emission reductions possible by strengthening enabling conditions.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

OVERDUE CLIMATE CHANGE PLANNING ADJUSTMENT

About the author: Dennis G. RobertsPresident of Energy Efficiency Done RightPresident of Advantage Window Systems IncorporatedConsultant to Gerson Lehrman Group andTGR Research for Energy... Planet earth is not getting the climate change results planned or paid for and the needed changes are not complex. The science now is far better...
Energy IndustryPost-Journal

Engage Public, Explore Methods To Secure NYS Green Energy

ITHACA — Solar-power developers need to explore using lower-quality agricultural land for solar energy, boost incentives for dual-use (combined agriculture and solar) options, avoid concentrated solar development and engage communities early to achieve New York’s green energy goals, according to forthcoming Cornell University research. “As farmland is generally flat and...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

The Energy Report: The Real Economic Risk Of Climate Change

Oil prices are coming to terms with bullish short-term and long-term fundamentals. Not only are we seeing signs that forward demand for all oil and products are getting uncomfortably tight in the short term, we are seeing a rising risk of shortages in the long term. The biggest economic risk for climate change isn’t hurricanes or droughts, but the global pullback in investment in traditional fossil fuels.
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

OurEnergyPolicy Energy Leaders Webinar Series: Innovation and the Energy Transition

By Leo Parker Experts state that in order to meet climate targets, the energy sector will need all the tools at its disposal, including some that are just emerging or have not yet surfaced. This webinar examines innovation within the energy sector, including a look at promising technologies, financial strategies, and relevant policy issues.Moderated By:Anna J. Siefken,Executive DirectorWilson E. Scott..
EnvironmentPosted by
TheConversationAU

Wondering if your energy company takes climate change seriously? A new report reveals the answer

A landmark report released last week put coal and gas on notice. For the first time, the International Energy Agency (IEA) declared reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 means no new investments in fossil fuel supply projects. For Australia – a continent blessed with a bounty of wind and sun – the phasing out of coal and gas investment should be considered a boon. Australia is already deploying wind and solar energy ten times faster than the global average, and still has plenty of unmet renewables potential. But of course, Australia’s path to a clean energy economy has not been perfectly smooth. A...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Four Principles to Reform Federal Policy and Unlock Clean Energy Innovation

By Jacquie Ashmore Climate requires the federal government to step up its game on energy innovation—working with industry to reduce risk, accelerate technology commercialization, and promote manufacturing (“innovate here, manufacture here”). From July 27-August 7, 2020, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) convened a series of virtual workshops on Enhancing Federal Clean Energy..
Economygoodmenproject.com

Climate Change, Capitalism, and The Market

There are two prevailing views about how best to manage climate change – have the government do it or let the market do it. It will probably be a combination of both, but let’s evaluate both options anyway. Let the market, not the government, lead the way. The argument: The...
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Clean energy innovation is a worthy investment

In December, the Energy Act of 2020 passed into law with bipartisan support. The law authorized research, development and demonstration (RD&D) funding for advanced technologies that have the potential to make waves in our country’s energy infrastructure. The earmarked technologies, among them advanced nuclear, carbon capture and energy storage, have considerable potential to reduce electricity supply costs and pollutant emissions.
Agriculturesciencecodex.com

Combatting climate change with carbon farming

Scientists, governments and corporations worldwide are racing against the clock to fight climate change, and part of the solution might be in our soil. By adding carbon from the atmosphere to depleted soil, farmers can both increase their yields and reduce emissions. A cover story in Chemical & Engineering News, the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, explores what it would take to get this new practice off the ground.
Environmentroyalsociety.org

Climate change: science and solutions

Science-led solutions play a critical role in delivering rapid decarbonisation and helping communities to adapt to the impacts of climate change. Drawing on the expertise of over 120 scientists from more than 20 countries (see the full list of contributors and peer reviewers PDF), the Royal Society has produced a series of briefings for policymakers on 12 science and technology areas that are key for accelerating progress towards ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions and increased resilience to climate change.
AgricultureMartha's Vineyard Times

Climate Solutions: Regenerating soil — a key strategy

A Climate Solutions series would be remiss not talking about the importance of soil: its role as a carbon sink, and how caring for it helps both the planet and our species. Food, agriculture, and land use are 25 percent of carbon emissions. Underneath the soil there is a whole...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy partners with EC to drive innovation

The European Commission and Microsoft founder Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Catalyst are to mobilize $1 billion between 2022-2026 to demonstrate clean energy technologies at scale, the EC said in a statement June 2. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The program of grants and...
Energy IndustryScience Friday

Big Oil Reckons With Climate Change

Depending on your perspective, Wednesday was a bad day to be an oil company, or a good day to be a climate activist. Three major oil companies had climate change pushed higher on their agendas: Shell was ordered by a Dutch court to cut its greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030; Chevron was told by its shareholders to reduce not just its emissions from oil production, but also those of its customers; and at Exxon’s annual shareholder meeting, a small advocacy firm managed to score two, and possibly three, spots on its board of directors.
Medical & Biotechmybackyardnews.com

OP-ED: BIOTECHNOLOGY AND CLIMATE CHANGE

In the Fight Against Climate Change, Don’t Overlook Biotech. President Biden has already laid out an ambitious climate change agenda. With a series of early executive orders, he set the stage for a ban on oil and gas drilling on federal land, an end to fossil fuel subsidies, and a transition to electric engines in government vehicles.