Specialist – Energy, Innovation And Climate Change
WWF-India is looking for a dynamic and motivated individual to contribute to and deliver on WWF-India’s Climate Change and Energy agenda, which focuses on promoting renewable energy and overall low carbon development strategies, climate innovation, climate policy, climate change and cities, and impacts of climate change on ecosystems and species. The incumbent is expected to have ability to multi-task and display strong result-oriented approach.www.saurenergy.com