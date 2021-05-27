Ogallala Weather Forecast

OGALLALA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.