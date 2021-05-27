Cancel
Ogallala, NE

Ogallala Weather Forecast

Ogallala Today
Ogallala Today
 5 days ago

OGALLALA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aDEoYBA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Ogallala Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(OGALLALA, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ogallala Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; McPherson FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM MDT/1230 PM CDT/ THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL KEITH, NORTHERN LINCOLN AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCPHERSON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KEITH COUNTY At 732 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Keystone, or 10 miles northeast of Ogallala, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Big Bald Hill, Nevens and Broganville. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 94 and 100. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 141 and 145. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 713 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kingsley Dam, or 11 miles north of Ogallala, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paxton, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Big Bald Hill, Nevens and Broganville. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 94 and 101. Highway 92 near mile marker 138. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 141 and 145. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hayes County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hayes; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN PERKINS...SOUTHEASTERN KEITH...SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHERN HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT/1030 PM MDT/ At 1047 PM CDT/947 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elsie, or 22 miles east of Grant, moving southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wallace, Elsie, Dickens, Grainton and Marengo.
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Arthur; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Arthur County in west central Nebraska Northeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska West central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Southwestern McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 700 PM CDT/600 PM MDT/. * At 612 PM CDT/512 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Keystone, or 17 miles northeast of Ogallala, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sutherland, Hershey, Paxton, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Sarben, Big Bald Hill, Coker, O`Fallons, Nevens and Broganville. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 136 and 171. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
EnvironmentPosted by
Ogallala Today

Get weather-ready — Ogallala’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ogallala: Monday, May 10: Rain Showers Likely; Tuesday, May 11: Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;