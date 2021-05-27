Cancel
Windom, MN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 5 days ago

(WINDOM, MN) Thursday is set to be rainy in Windom, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Windom:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aDEoVWz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

