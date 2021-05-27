Melrose Weather Forecast
MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain in the day; while chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.