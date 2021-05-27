Mccall Daily Weather Forecast
MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
