Port Gibson, MS

Port Gibson Weather Forecast

Port Gibson Dispatch
 5 days ago

PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aDEoMpg00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Adams County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin LA, Richland and Tensas. In Mississippi, Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin MS, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln and Marion. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. * Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches in a short amount of time may lead to flash flooding, especially in low lying and urban areas.
Claiborne County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Claiborne; Hinds; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL WARREN NORTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE AND SOUTHWESTERN HINDS COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 328 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Reganton, or 9 miles southeast of Vicksburg, moving east at 30 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Reganton around 335 PM CDT. Newman around 340 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Learned.
Adams County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Claiborne, Franklin, Jefferson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Franklin; Jefferson; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TENSAS PARISH...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...CLAIBORNE JEFFERSON...FRANKLIN...ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HINDS AND NORTHWESTERN COPIAH COUNTIES At 218 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Yokena to 7 miles southwest of Dolorosa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Yokena around 230 PM CDT. Rocky Springs around 235 PM CDT. Reganton around 240 PM CDT. Utica around 250 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Roxie and Meadville. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and southwestern and west central Mississippi. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Claiborne County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Hinds, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Claiborne; Copiah; Franklin; Hinds; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE...EASTERN JEFFERSON...WESTERN FRANKLIN SOUTHWESTERN HINDS AND NORTHWESTERN COPIAH COUNTIES At 257 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Newman to near Gloster, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Claiborne, eastern Jefferson, western Franklin, southwestern Hinds and northwestern Copiah Counties, including the following locations... Roxie and Meadville. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southwestern Mississippi. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Claiborne County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Claiborne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CLAIBORNE AND NORTHWESTERN COPIAH COUNTIES At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hermanville, or 23 miles west of Hazlehurst, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Carpenter around 645 PM CDT. Dentville around 650 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Warren County, MSVicksburg Post

Warren County under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Warren County is currently under a tornado watch. Meteorologist Latrice Maxie said state-wide the NWS has confirmed damage in Yazoo County. At the time of this update, The NWS had not received reports of damage in Claiborne County, but said the radar indicated that there was a tornado on the ground in the southern parts of Claiborne County near the Tillman and Pattison communities.
Claiborne County, MSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Claiborne, Copiah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Claiborne; Copiah A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CLAIBORNE AND NORTHWESTERN COPIAH COUNTIES At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hermanville, or 23 miles west of Hazlehurst, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Carpenter around 645 PM CDT. Dentville around 650 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN