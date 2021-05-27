Cancel
Pipestone, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Pipestone

Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 5 days ago

PIPESTONE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDEoK4E00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 49 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pipestone, MN
ABOUT

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

