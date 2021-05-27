Daily Weather Forecast For Pipestone
PIPESTONE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 49 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
