COTA appoints three new board members
COTA’s three new board members come from a variety of backgrounds, and have been appointed by three different cities in which the transit authority operates. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) Board of Trustees swore in three new members Wednesday during the board’s annual meeting. Julie Colley has been appointed by the City of Westerville, Doug McCollough has been appointed by the City of Reynoldsburg and Sean Mentel has been appointed by the City of Columbus.www.intelligenttransport.com