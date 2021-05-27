Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

COTA appoints three new board members

intelligenttransport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOTA’s three new board members come from a variety of backgrounds, and have been appointed by three different cities in which the transit authority operates. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) Board of Trustees swore in three new members Wednesday during the board’s annual meeting. Julie Colley has been appointed by the City of Westerville, Doug McCollough has been appointed by the City of Reynoldsburg and Sean Mentel has been appointed by the City of Columbus.

www.intelligenttransport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#Parks And Recreation#Columbus Zoo And Aquarium#Board Members#Committee Members#Westerville#Aaa#Mobility#Columbus Advisory Board#Columbus Board#Kids Voting Ohio#Global Top#Vice Chair#City Administrator#Annual Meeting#Conservation Voters Board#Public Service#Community#Government Affairs#Toolkit Workgroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsboulder-monitor.com

County to appoint new Clancy water & sewer board

With the Clancy Water and Sewer District (CWSD) board vacant after the May 22 resignation of sole member and board president David Leitheiser, it falls to the County Commissioners to appoint a new board. At a meeting on May 25, previously scheduled as a CWSD meeting, County Commissioner Cory Kirsch...
Economythenonprofittimes.com

Ousting Board Members Via Term Limits

Term limits are one way that nonprofit boards can address ineffective or difficult board members. While they’re not the perfect solution in every case and might create their own issues, the benefits of term limits far outweigh the challenges, according to James Mueller, author of the new book, “Onboarding Champions: The seven recruiting principles of highly effective nonprofit boards.”
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

Viroqua City Council appoints three citizens to Diversity Advisory Board

The Viroqua City Council appointed three citizen members to the Diversity Advisory Board at its meeting, Tuesday, May 25. The council appointed Dodie Whitaker, Whitney Dregne and Youssef Almas to the Diversity Advisory Board. Alderpersons reviewed citizen members’ letters of interest at its meeting May 11. Four letters were received, and the council reviewed all of them.
Leetonia, OHSalem News Online

New member selected for Leetonia coke ovens board

LEETONIA–Michael Sobota has taken over the open position as a member on the Coke Ovens Commission. As a former history teacher and now science teacher, Michael believes that the Coke Ovens are a hidden gem of Leetonia. “You’re going to come and you’re going to ride you’re bikes and say...
Pinedale, WYpinedaleroundup.com

Hospital District taps new board member

PINEDALE – The Sublette County Hospital District board voted unanimously at its May 19 regular meeting to accept Dave Bell to fill a board vacancy left by the resignation of Dr. Brendan Fitzsimmons. Interviews with potential candidates took place in an executive session on May 18 with the formal vote...
Columbia, ILrepublictimes.net

New Columbia School Board members take office

The three newest Columbia School Board members were sworn in last month and have begun their first terms on the board of education. The trio of Adam Hemken, Andrea Khoury and Tyson Search ran uncontested to replace Karen Anderson, Greg O’Connor and John Long, all of whom decided to not run for re-election.
Hudson, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Select Board appoints new leadership after election

HUDSON — With two new members elected to the Hudson Select Board, Hudson now also has new faces at the helm of the board. Previously, former members Joe Durant and John Parent held the titles of chair and vice chair, respectively. However, their seats became up for grabs after both...
Port Washington, NYportwashington-news.com

School Budget Passes, New Board Members Elected

The Port Washington Union Free School District held their annual budget and board of education vote on May 18. Proposition 1, the proposed $167 million budget for the district passed with 2,580 yes votes and 1,009 no votes. The approved budget will allow the district to expand upon current academic and curriculum programs, strengthen extracurricular activities, clubs and athletic programs and teams as well as the transfer to capital, which allots a total of $2,023,088 for two capital improvement projects.
Page County, VAWHSV

Page County School Board appoints new superintendent

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County School Board held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to announce the division’s new superintendent. For months, the school division has conducted interviews and spoken with the community on what qualities they are looking for in a new superintendent. At the short meeting,...
Small Businessclintoncountydailynews.com

The Farmers Bank Appoints Two New Board of Directors

The Farmers Bank announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board of Directors of The Farmers Bank is Barb Cutillo and Kyle De Fur. “We are excited to have both Barb and Kyle join our Board of Directors. They embody the spirit of community and I am confident they will bring additional insight, expertise and energy to our bank. Adding top talent across all areas of The Farmers Bank, including our Board of Directors, is paramount to serving our customers and communities well. We are very fortunate to be able to attract new directors who are accomplished leaders and have built their own businesses on exceptional customer service and professional advice. Their wealth of knowledge and experience, coupled with their diverse backgrounds, will be an asset to our Board” said Karen F. Gregerson, President and Chief Executive Officer. The addition of Barb and Kyle increases the size of The Farmers Bank Board of Directors from 9 to 11 members.
Cedar Rapids, IAtribuneledgernews.com

One year after George Floyd's murder, Cedar Rapids prepares to appoint members of new citizens' police review board

May 26—CEDAR RAPIDS — A year since George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police prompted calls for reform across the United States, Cedar Rapids City Council members shared their hopes Tuesday that a newly adopted citizens' police review board — once members are appointed and trained — will build bridges between the community and law enforcement to make the city safer and more equitable.
Preston, IDHerald-Journal

Preston School District considers new board members

Two candidates presented themselves to the trustees of the Preston School Board at their board meeting: Susan Yardley, and Sam Bowles. Yardley, of Franklin, is the mother of four who have graduated from Preston High School. Her first grandchild will attend the school next fall. Prior to raising her family, she also attended Utah State University and studied accounting. She thinks the schools in the district are wonderful and can’t think of anything she would change, she told them.
Charitiesmonroecopost.com

YWCP Foundation welcomes new board members

The Young Women’s College Prep Foundation board of directors recently appointed seven new board members who will provide strategic direction and help support the nonprofit’s work to improve student and alumni success. “We’re excited to expand our board with seven new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to...
Politicseastaurorany.com

Planning Board Gains New Appointment After Several Delays

After several months of postponing a decision, the Wales Planning Board was filled after a recent meeting. Local resident Britt Donnolly was appointed to fill the vacant slot. “We have one candidate with excellent experience and is directly on point. This person is a firm believer in promoting women in the workplace,” Council Member Kyle Barry said, who sat on a committee that interviewed the three applicants for the position. Planning Board Chairperson Richard Munn was also on the committee.
Baldwin, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Forbes selected as new member of Village Board

Kristine Forbes is the newest member of the Baldwin Village Board. Forbes was selected from three applicants for a vacancy on the board created when Lance Van Damme was elected Village President. Forbes, Jacqueline Walker and John Hiller introduced themselves at the start of the May 12 meeting, each speaking...
Beaumont, TXexpressnews.com

Partnerships, CTE reports meet new board members

Beaumont ISD’s new board of trustees wasted no time delving into district business Thursday, grilling department heads and leaders on reports and giving comments on new programs less than an hour before taking the oath of office. Stacey Lewis, Joe Evans, Woodrow Reece and returning board member Tillie Hickman were...