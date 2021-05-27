COTA appoints three new board members

The Farmers Bank announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board of Directors of The Farmers Bank is Barb Cutillo and Kyle De Fur. “We are excited to have both Barb and Kyle join our Board of Directors. They embody the spirit of community and I am confident they will bring additional insight, expertise and energy to our bank. Adding top talent across all areas of The Farmers Bank, including our Board of Directors, is paramount to serving our customers and communities well. We are very fortunate to be able to attract new directors who are accomplished leaders and have built their own businesses on exceptional customer service and professional advice. Their wealth of knowledge and experience, coupled with their diverse backgrounds, will be an asset to our Board” said Karen F. Gregerson, President and Chief Executive Officer. The addition of Barb and Kyle increases the size of The Farmers Bank Board of Directors from 9 to 11 members.