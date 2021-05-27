Cancel
Hardinsburg, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hardinsburg

Hardinsburg News Watch
 5 days ago

HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aDEoIIm00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hardinsburg, KY
ABOUT

With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

