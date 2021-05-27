4-Day Weather Forecast For Hardinsburg
HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Widespread fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.