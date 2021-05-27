Cancel
Heavener, OK

Thursday rain in Heavener meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Heavener Bulletin
Heavener Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HEAVENER, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Heavener Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Heavener:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDEoFeb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

