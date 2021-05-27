Cancel
Clay Center, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clay Center

Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 5 days ago

CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc5fT_0aDEoB7h00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Clay County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA...EASTERN WASHINGTON NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND MARSHALL COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oketo to 8 miles north of Green. Movement was east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marysville, Blue Rapids, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Axtell, Greenleaf, Beattie, Barnes, Summerfield, Vermillion, Wheaton, Oketo, Baileyville, Lillis and Bremen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.