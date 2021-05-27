Cancel
Manchester, GA

Manchester Weather Forecast

Manchester News Flash
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0aDEoAEy00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manchester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Manchester, GAPosted by
Manchester News Flash

Get weather-ready — Manchester’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manchester: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Manchester, GAPosted by
Manchester News Flash

Sunday sun alert in Manchester — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MANCHESTER, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manchester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Meriwether County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meriwether, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Meriwether; Troup A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR MERIWETHER...MUSCOGEE...CHATTAHOOCHEE...SOUTHERN TROUP...TALBOT AND HARRIS COUNTIES At 849 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Baughs Crossroads to near Cataula to near Midland to Fort Benning/lawson Army Air Fld, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include LaGrange, Hamilton, Talbotton, Greenville, Cusseta, Manchester, West Point, Pine Mountain, Woodbury, Waverly Hall, Warm Springs, Woodland, Geneva, Gay, Fort Benning/lawson Army Air Fld, North Fort Benning, Upatoi, F.d. Roosevelt State Park, Cataula and Columbus Metropolitan Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Harris County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harris, Meriwether, Muscogee, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harris; Meriwether; Muscogee; Troup A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR WESTERN MERIWETHER...MUSCOGEE...TROUP AND HARRIS COUNTIES At 813 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near LaGrange, moving east at 55 mph. Another lines of severe thunderstorms was located 15 miles west of the Alabama-Georgia state line also moving east at 55 mph. Damaging winds are likely with this second line of storms. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Columbus, LaGrange, Hamilton, Greenville, Manchester, West Point, Hogansville, Pine Mountain, Waverly Hall, Warm Springs, Lone Oak, North Fort Benning, Bibb City, Upatoi, F.d. Roosevelt State Park, Green Island Hills, Cataula, Columbus Metropolitan Airport, Louise and Stovall. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH