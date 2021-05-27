Cancel
Mickelson-Brady to face DeChambeau-Rodgers in The Match

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Tournament over the weekend, but he said Wednesday he still has “some unfinished business.”

That’s winning The Match with playing partner Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, and the two will return July 6 to face Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the latest turn at the event. It will be played at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont., and televised by TNT beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play at The Reserve, which is a Jack Nicklaus-designed, 8,000-yard private course at a 7,500-foot elevation.

The showcase hole is the 777-yard, par-5 No. 17, for which DeChambeau and his long drives should be well-suited. The 27-year-old leads the PGA with a driving distance of 322.5 yards.

The event will raise money for Feeding America and other charities.

Mickelson has taken part in each edition of The Match. He beat Tiger Woods in November 2018, then teamed with Brady last May in The Match: Champions for Charity event in Florida. They lost to Woods and Peyton Manning.

In November, he and Charles Barkley topped Manning and Stephen Curry in The Match: Champions for Change.

This time around, Rodgers, another Super Bowl-winning quarterback, is in for Manning. DeChambeau is replacing Woods, who continues to recover from serious injuries sustained in a single-car crash in February near Los Angeles.

Mickelson, who will be 51 at the time of the event, started the trash talk on Wednesday.

“Tom and I have some unfinished business,” Mickelson tweeted. “Unfortunately it will be at Bryson and Aaron’s expense.”

Brady piled on.

“Two old guys against the young bucks,” the 43-year-old tweeted, warning DeChambeau he “better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it.”

DeChambeau didn’t return any harsh words in his first comment about the event.

“Excited to team up with @AaronRodgers12 for The Match and take on @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady,” he posted to social media. “Can’t wait to unleash the beast in Big Sky. Get your popcorn ready, this is going to be epic.”

–Field Level Media

