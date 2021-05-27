Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Antlers, OK

Thursday rain in Antlers: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Antlers Digest
Antlers Digest
 5 days ago

(ANTLERS, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Antlers Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Antlers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aDEo7g200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Antlers Digest

Antlers Digest

Antlers, OK
7
Followers
45
Post
477
Views
ABOUT

With Antlers Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antlers, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Things#The Sun#Antlers Thursday#Rain#Attractions#Inspiration#Money#Nws Data#Grey#Household Tasks#Retirement Savings#Cloud#Liftoff#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Moriarty, NMPosted by
Moriarty Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MORIARTY, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Moriarty Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Hachita, NMPosted by
Hachita Updates

Rainy forecast for Hachita? Jump on it!

(HACHITA, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hachita Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.