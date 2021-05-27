Lake Isabella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 35 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 86 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 86 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 92 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



