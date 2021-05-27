Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Isabella, CA

Lake Isabella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 5 days ago

LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TP5ts_0aDEo41r00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella, CA
11
Followers
52
Post
980
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Isabella, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lake Isabella, CAPosted by
Lake Isabella Voice

Wednesday has sun for Lake Isabella — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Isabella. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake Isabella, Sequoia Kings by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lake Isabella; Sequoia Kings SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN KERN AND SOUTHEASTERN TULARE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM PDT At 1228 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles north of Onyx, or 23 miles southwest of Olancha, moving south at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bear Peak, Riverkern, Kernville, Blackrock and Pascoes.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-18 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern County Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected right below the mountain passes. * WHERE...Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways impacted include Highway 58 below Tehachapi pass in the vicinity of Mojave and Highway 14 between Rosamond and Red Rock Canyon State Park.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL KERN COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM PDT At 257 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 8 miles south of China Lake Acres, or 11 miles southwest of Ridgecrest, moving south at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include California City, Randsburg, Laurel Mountain and Government Peak.